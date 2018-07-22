Teen Raped For Months In UP, Accused Arrested After He Uploads Video

The girl was sent for medical examination. (File)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Muzaffarnagar for several months by a youth, who has been arrested, police said today.

The youth had raped the girl on several occasions since January and threatened to upload videos of the incidents on the internet if she reported the matter, Circle Officer (CO) Rajive Kumar Singh.

He was arrested yesterday after he uploaded a clip on a social media site, he said.

A complaint has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rape, he said.

The girl was sent for medical examination, Mr Singh said.

For more Muzaffarnagar stories, please clickhere.