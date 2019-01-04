Raped By Facebook Friend, Filmed, Forced To Marry Him, Alleges Woman

The woman alleged she was kept at a hotel by the accused and gang-raped (Representational)

A 23-year-old woman has alleged that she was raped by a man she befriended on Facebook and his brothers and later forced to marry him in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Friday.

According to the woman's complaint, she was kept at a hotel by the accused, Sonu, and raped by him and his brothers. The accused allegedly filmed the act and used it to blackmail her into marrying him, they said.

Based on the woman's complaint, Sonu and 10 of his family members have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on the orders of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

For more city news, click here