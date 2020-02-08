Court Stops Cop's Pay After He Fails To Appear In UP Leader's Murder Case

A special court in Meerut ordered police to stop disbursing salary of a sub-inspector. (Representational)

A special court in Meerut has ordered police to stop disbursing the salary of a sub-inspector for not appearing in court in connection with Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana's murder case.

Deepak Malik, a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh police, is the investigating officer in the case and has not appeared in court to record his statement till now despite repeated issuing of warrants.

Apart from halting salary payment, special court judge Pankej Mishra on also issued another arrest warrant against Mr Malik asking him to be produced before it on February 19.

According to public prosecutor Sirajuddin Alvi, former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kadir Rana, his brother ex-MLA Noor Saleem Rana among others are facing trial in the murder case.

SP leader Muzaffar Rana was shot dead during local body elections at a polling station on October 28, 2006.

Later, the case was shifted to the Meerut court from Muzaffarnagar by the Allahabad High Court in 2007, after a plea by the victim's family.