No Evidence, UP Man Acquitted By Court In Arms Case After 26 Years: Report

Twenty-six years after a case was registered against a man under the Arms Act, a court in UP's Muzaffarnagar has acquitted him of his charges.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Manoj Kumar Jatave, on Tuesday acquitted Salahuddin, saying the prosecution has failed to prove its case and provide any witness, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

According to the prosecution, four cartridges were recovered from the possession of Salahuddin in 1995 and a case was filed against him under the Arms Act.

A charge-sheet was later filed in the court against the accused.

The accused had claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case.



