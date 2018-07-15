Muzaffarnagar Woman, Raped On Pretext Of Marriage, Commits Suicide

The woman allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to hospital (File)

A 26-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later committed suicide, following which the accused was arrested, the police said today.

The accused allegedly raped the woman after falsely promising to marry her and also filmed the act on July 6, a police official said.

Following this, the woman allegedly consumed poison and was rushed to hospital, where she died on July 13 while undergoing treatment, he said.

On the complaint of the victim's father, the accused was arrested and he was being interrogated, the police official said.

