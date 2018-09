UP Woman Leaves College Out Of Fear After Alleged Harassment From Man

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar (Representational)

A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly harassed by a man in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, due to which she was forced to leave college out of fear, police said on Monday.

Following a complaint from the woman's family on Sunday, a case was registered against the man, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar said.

The man, who is at large, was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.

Her family members have alleged that she had to leave college due to constant harassment by the man, the SP said.

She has left her college out of fear. The woman had opposed the man's actions, but he did not stop harassing her and also threatened her and her family of dire consequences, Mr Kumar said.

Police have launched a search to arrest the accused.