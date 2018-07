Police arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing his step-mother (Representational)

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his step-mother in Sedpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the woman (36), the accused entered into her room last night in a drunk state and sexually harassed her, SHO Sube Singh of Titawi police station said.