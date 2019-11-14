UP Man Charged For Alleged Triple Talaq After Wife Delivers Baby Girl

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: A case was registered against Ghalib and 9 other people (Representational)

A man was charged for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife for having a girl child in Muzaffarnagar's Chapra area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The woman, Farzana, was forced to undergo a pre-natal test. When her husband Ghalib came to know that it was a girl child, he forced her to abort the foetus, they said.

Later, he divorced her by pronouncing talaq thrice, police said.

Farzana had already given birth to two girls, they said.

A case was registered against Ghalib and nine other people, including the in-laws of the woman, police said.

The couple was married three years ago, they said.

Parliament had on August 1 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, that makes instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

