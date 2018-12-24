UP Minister's Son-In-Law Alleges Kidnap Attempt Against Him

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: December 24, 2018 11:51 IST
Police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by Amit Agarwal (Representational)


Muzaffarnagar: 

The son-in-law of an Uttar Pradesh minister has alleged that some men tried to kidnap him when he was returning to Muzaffarnagar from Delhi, police said Monday.

The alleged kidnappers chased Amit Prakash Agarwal's car Sunday evening on a highway near Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, around 640 kilometres from state capital Lucknow but when the trader reached the city, they stopped pursuing him, senior police officer Sudhir Kumar said.

Amit Agarwal is the son-in-law of Uttar Pradesh minister Rajesh Agarwal and apart from several properties and businesses in Muzaffarnagar, he also owns a cinema hall.

Police have registered a case on a complaint lodged by Amit Agarwal and launched a search to arrest the unidentified men, who allegedly attempted to kidnap the businessman, the police officer said.

