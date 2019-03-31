2 Girls Burnt Alive After Fire Breaks Out At Hut In Uttar Pradesh

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: The girls were identified as Radhika, 8, and Neha, 5 (Representational)

Two minor girls were burnt alive on Saturday after a fire broke-out in their hut near Shukratal village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

The incident took place when the girls were sleeping while their parents were working in the field, a police official said.

The dead girls were identified as Radhika, 8, and her sister Neha, 5, the police official added.

A case was registered in a police station and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police official added.

The bodies were sent for postmortem examination and investigation is underway, the officer added.

