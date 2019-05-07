Muzaffarnagar Riots Case: Court Orders To Attach Property Of Six Accused

More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 displaced in the communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar (FILE)

A court in Muzaffarnagar has ordered to attach the property of all six accused in a Muzaffarnagar riots case as they failed to surrender before it despite repeated arrest warrants.

The accused had allegedly stabbed a youth, Shahnawaz, to death at Kawal village in Muzaffarnagar on August 27, 2013.

The accused have been identified as Ravinder, Prehlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Rakesh Gautam on Monday evening ordered to attach their properties as they failed to surrender before it.

The next hearing in the case is on June 7.

The stabbing incident had led to widespread riots in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining districts, where more than 60 persons were killed and over 40,000 displaced.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.