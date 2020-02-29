Bus Runs Over 16-Year-Old; Mob Thrashes Driver, Damages Vehicle: UP Cops

Police officers reached the spot and pacified the protesters, who ended their agitation after being assured of action.

Some people placed the boy's body on the road and staged a protest, police said (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A 16-year-old boy, who was with a wedding party, was fatally struck by a bus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar following which locals allegedly beat up the driver and damaged the vehicle, police said on Saturday.

Enraged by the incident, some people placed the boy's body on the road and staged a protest, blocking the road, police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Muzaffarnagar

