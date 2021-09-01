Brother-In-Law Arrested In UP Woman's Suicide Case Over Obscene Video

The mobile phone used by the accused to shoot the video was seized, police said.

Police have arrested the brother-in-law of a woman who killed herself five days ago after her private video was posted on social media, officials in Muzaffarnagar said on Wednesday.

The mobile phone used by the accused, Firoz, to shoot the video was seized on Tuesday evening, Bhopa Station House Officer Subhash Babu said.

He said that two women were already arrested in the case earlier.

The woman killed herself by consuming poison allegedly after an obscene video of her was posted on social media by her in-laws, police said.

She was divorced by her husband through triple talaq and her 18-month-old son was taken away by him, they said.

The woman had filed a complaint about her harassment by her in-laws but police allegedly failed to take any action.

