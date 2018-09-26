5 Men Molest Woman, Attack Brother For Saving Her: UP Police

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli.

A man was injured when five people allegedly attacked him after he opposed their molestation attempt on his sister in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli on Wednesday.

The woman complained that the five persons -- Inam, Mudasir, Asad, Danish and one unidentified person - on Tuesday evening entered her house and molested her, Station House Officer of Ghari Pukhta police station Kapil Gautam said.

When her brother protested, the accused, who are residents of the same village, attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and ran away after severely injuring him, he said.

The man was rushed to a hospital from where he was referred to a Delhi hospital, the SHO said.

A case has been registered against the five accused, who are on the run, the police officer said, adding a man-hunt has been launched to catch them.