Murder Accused Threatens Sessions Judge In UP's Muzaffarnagar: Police

An additional district sessions judge was allegedly threatened by an accused in a kidnapping and murder case here, police said on Wednesday.

The court of judge Sandeep Gupta had on Tuesday reserved its judgment in a case against accused Amit Jain.

In a complaint filed by Gupta's wife, Niru Aggarwal, it was alleged that the accused entered their government residence and threatened the family with dire consequences if the judgement was not in his favour.

According to police, a case was registered against Jain under sections 452 (trespass), 387 (putting person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 353 (assault), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The family has demanded police security.