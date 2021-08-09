Man Attempts To Rape Woman At Knifepoint In UP; Case Registered: Police

A case has been registered against the man based on the complaint, police said. (Representational)

A man has been booked for allegedly breaking into a house in a village in Muzaffarnagar and attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman at knifepoint, police said on Monday.

The accused, Vishal, attempted to rape the married woman while she was sleeping at her parents' home in Tajpur Kala village under the Chapar police station limits on Sunday, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the family, Vishal allegedly entered the room with a knife in hand and tried to rape her, the police said.

The woman raised an alarm, forcing the man to flee, they said.

A case has been registered against the man based on the complaint, the police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him.

