In Muzaffarnagar, Woman Alleges Rape At Gunpoint By Brother-In-Law

The incident took place last evening when her husband had gone out to buy medicines.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: April 24, 2018 10:44 IST
The country has witnessed a series of protests over recent rape cases. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  A woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at gunpoint at her house in Muzaffarnagar, police said today.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the Bhopa police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Singh said.

The accused, who is at large, had also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter, the officer said 

The woman was sent for medical examination yesterday, the SHO said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

