Girl Killed, 4 Hurt In 2 Incidents Of Roof Collapse In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Due to heavy rain, a girl was killed due to roof collapse in Muzaffarnagar (Representational Image)

A 4-year-old girl was killed and four others were seriously injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said today.

The girl, Humera, was killed while her mother Sanjida (35) and sister Sofia (7) were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house in Khalapar caved in, they said.

The injured were taken to hospital, they added.

In another incident, Dayawati (45) and her son Ram Kumar were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house collapsed on them in Ratanpuri village during the downpour, police said.

The injured were rushed to the district hospital, they added.

