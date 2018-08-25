For Revenge From Brother, Couple Killed Their Own 3-Year-Old To Frame Him

The court passed its judgment and held the trio guilty of murder within 2 and half months

A three-year-old child was murdered by her parents and their friend in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on May 2. A court today held them guilty of murder and other charges and reserved the order on the quantum of punishment till August 28.

Shamim, the father of the girl, his wife Khushnaseeb and their friend Zahir Abbas slit the girl Liba's throat. Public prosecutor said the heinous crime was committed by the girl's own parents so that they could implicate Shamim's brother for the crime over an old enmity. After killing the girl, the father lodged a police complaint against his brother for kidnapping Liba.

After investigation, the parents and their friend were found involved in the murder and court proceedings were held on an daily basis. In two-and-a-half months, the court passed its judgment and held the trio guilty of murder.

(With PTI inputs)