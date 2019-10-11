Body Of Boy Found In Drain, Day After He Went Missing In Muzaffarnagar

Security has been tightened in the area to avoid any untoward incident. (Representational)

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a drain in Shamli district's Babri village, a day after he went missing from a local fair, police said on Friday.

Subhan Ali had gone to the fair on Wednesday but he did not return home. His father, Ikram, filed a complaint, alleging that Subhan was abducted and murdered over an old enmity, they said.

He named five people in his complaint following which the police filed an FIR. Four of those named were arrested, but one man is still on the run, the police said. A postmortem report is awaited and investigation is underway in the case, they said.

Meanwhile, security was tightened in the area and additional police personnel have been deployed for precautionary measure, they said.



