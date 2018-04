A six-year-old boy was killed by a pack of stray dogs at Kutesra village in Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday evening, police said. The deceased, Akram, had gone to the fields where the pack of dogs suddenly attacked him, said an official of the Charthawal Police Station.Some women working in the fields tried to save him but couldn't do so as there were many dogs. Akram died on the spot, the police said.