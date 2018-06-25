50-Year-Old Man In UP Jumps In Front Of Train To Kill Self, Dies

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the reason behind the man taking the extreme step is yet to be confirmed.

Muzaffarnagar | | Updated: June 25, 2018 10:15 IST
The incident happened in Muzaffarnagar. (File)

Muzaffarnagar:  A 50-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train near Sarvat crossing in Muzaffarnagar, the police said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the reason behind the man taking the extreme step is yet to be confirmed, they said.

In another incident, a 21-year-old man and his lover consumed poison at Jaibhagwanpur village last evening. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man died while the condition of the woman is said to be serious.

According to the police, both of them worked in a brick kiln and they reportedly took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship.

