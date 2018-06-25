50-Year-Old Man In UP Jumps In Front Of Train To Kill Self, Dies

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the reason behind the man taking the extreme step is yet to be confirmed, they said.
In another incident, a 21-year-old man and his lover consumed poison at Jaibhagwanpur village last evening. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the man died while the condition of the woman is said to be serious.
CommentsAccording to the police, both of them worked in a brick kiln and they reportedly took the extreme step as their families were opposed to their relationship.
