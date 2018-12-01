3 Of Delhi-Based Family Dead After Truck Hits Their Bike In Uttar Pradesh

The accident occurred on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway, about 25 km from Muzaffarnagar (Representational)

Three members of a Delhi-based family were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Rohana village in Muzaffarnagar yesterday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Saharanpur-Delhi highway, about 25 km from Muzaffarnagar, yesterday evening, according to police officer Anil Kapervan.

Saleem (52), his wife Bano Begum (45) and their son Bhura (22) died in the accident, he said.

They were returning to Muzaffarnagar from Saharanpur. The family had come to Muzaffarnagar to visit their relatives.

The couple and their child were residents of Shastri Park, Delhi, Mr Kapervan said.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.