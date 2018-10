Efforts are on to trace the accused, the police said. (File)

A 17-year-old student was injured in celebratory firing during a wedding at Belda village in Muzaffarnagar, the police said today.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the DJ was playing music and someone fired in the air injuring the boy, station house officer BP Singh said.

The boy, identified as Adil, was rushed to a hospital.

Efforts are on to trace the accused, the police said.