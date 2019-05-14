GST Official Jumps From 30th Floor Of World Trade Centre In South Mumbai

World Trade Centre, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai: The GST department officer was identified as Harendra Kapadia, 51, a Superintendent with the GST Department in Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 14, 2019 22:41 IST
Cuffe Parade, Mumbai: The motive behind the suicide remains unknown (Representational)


Mumbai: 

An officer of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department jumped to his death from the 30th floor of the World Trade Centre in the Cuffe Parade area of south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Monday evening. The motive behind the suicide remains unknown.

Initial police probe suggest that Mr Kapadia was unwell and on medication for nearly 10 months when he had suffered a severe stroke.

He had stopped attending office after that.



Cuffe ParadeMumbaiMaharashtra

