Decomposed body of an unidentified woman, around 40 years old, was found at Marine Drive in South Mumbai this afternoon, police said.

The body was spotted in the rocks on the shore in front of B D Somani Chowk around 4.15 PM.

It has been sent for autopsy and the woman is yet to be identified, a police official said.