Woman Allegedly Raped At Knifepoint In Mumbai, 2 Siblings Arrested

The men were arrested on Sunday from their home in Vile Parle, police said. (Representational)

Two brothers were arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at knifepoint in her room in Dharavi in Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

Anil Chohan and his sibling Nilesh were arrested on Sunday from their home in Vile Parle, he said.

"The two used to live in Dharavi earlier. On recent visits, they befriended the victim and raped her at knifepoint when she was alone at home. They also shot a video of the act and threatened to circulate it if she spoke of the ordeal to anyone," he said.

"Over 100 CCTV clips from the area were checked and information gathered by speaking to scores of daily wagers etc led to the arrest of the Chohan brothers. They have been charged with gang-rape and others offences under IPC and Information Technology Act provisions," the Dharavi police station official said.

