Week After Theft At Actor Shilpa Shetty's Juhu Home, Cops Detain Suspects

Mumbai police have detained two persons in connection with a theft at Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home in Mumbai, an official said today.

Some valuables were allegedly stolen from Shilpa Shetty's residence in Juhu last week, the official said.

Based on a complaint, a theft case was registered at Juhu police station and a probe was initiated, he said.

The probe team has detained two persons in this connection and their interrogation is on, the official added.



