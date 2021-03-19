Woman Stopped Without Mask Kicks, Slaps Mumbai Civic Worker

A woman is seen slapping and punching BMC worker for stopping her for not wearing mask

A municipal worker in Mumbai was punched and slapped by a woman after she was stopped for not wearing a mask in the city where COVID-19 cases have been rising.

In a mobile video, the woman is seen inside an autorickshaw that was stopped by another woman in a dark blue uniform, who works with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body in the financial capital.

The BMC worker is seen asking the woman to wear a mask. However, she suddenly lunges at the worker and slaps her. Then the BMC worker grabs her and refuses to let her go, even as the commuter continues to punch and kick the woman in a blue uniform. The incident happened in Mumbai's Kandivali Road.

"How dare you stop me? How dare you touch me?" the woman who came in the autorickshaw is heard shouting.

"Don't let her go," the visibly shaken BMC worker tells some people who had gathered about her.

One can be fined Rs 200 for not wearing a mask in Mumbai amid the pandemic.

Maharashtra reported 25,833 fresh cases of COVID-19 in the 24-hour period till Thursday night, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Today's order curtailing the capacity in theatres and offices also comes days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned people of another strict lockdown if they started going easy on safety rules like not wearing mask.