"Dogesh Bhai Supremacy": Internet Reacts To Mumbai Dog Blocking Lamborghini

A video of a street dog blocking the path of a Lamborghini Huracan supercar on a Mumbai street has made its way to X (formerly Twitter) and amused people on the platform. The clip shows a street dog standing in front of the bright orange Huracan, whose driver slows down the supercar to navigate his way past the dog.

When the driver moved his car around, the dog followed it and barked occasionally. After a few moments, the Lamborghini zoomed past the dog, which chased it until it disappeared in the distance.

The video, shared on July 15, had the caption, "Kalesh b/w Sir Dogesh and Lamborghini," In the comments, users called it the "real boss of the road."

The clip generated a surge of memes, edits, and funny soundtracks, each portraying the bold attitude of this four-legged enforcer.

A user said: "Dogesh bhai itne bade logo se lafde Q kar raha hai (Dogesh Bhai, why are you getting in trouble with such big individuals)."

Another user wrote, "Gazab ki dadagiri hai doggy raja ki. Lamborghini ki sitti pitti gum ho gai aur wo bhaag khadi hui (What bullying by the Dog, the Lamborghini fled away.)"

"Bro literally bullied the lambo," read another comment.

Last year, a video of a stray dog's reaction to a robotic dog went viral. The moment was captured during a four-day tech festival at IIT Kanpur.

In the clip, a dog first runs around the robot and looks intrigued by its design and build. It then attempts to be playful with the robot, which reciprocates its actions. The same clip also showed other dogs trying to figure out the machine in their territory.