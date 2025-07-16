Watch: Eknath Shinde Drives Tesla Outside Vidhan Bhavan In Mumbai

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, took a test drive of a Tesla outside the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, a day after the brand launched its first showroom in India. In a video, Mr Shinde can be seen driving a white Tesla through the crowd of guards and journalists. Slow and steady, he rotates the steering wheel and enjoys the test ride.

Mr Shinde went live on Musk's X (formerly Twitter) during the experience. "Visit to Tesla's first experience center in India," he wrote.

Tesla made an official entry into the Indian market on Tuesday by opening its first showroom called 'Tesla Experience Centre' in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The 4,000-square-foot space marks the beginning of the electric vehicle giant's long-awaited entry into the Indian market. Tesla is expected to open more outlets in major metros, including Delhi.

The Mumbai showroom currently showcases the Model Y, Tesla's all-electric SUV, which will cost upwards of Rs 60 lakh in India.

For the Indian market, Tesla is reportedly offering the refreshed Model Y, finished in dark grey with black alloy wheels and a sleek, coupe-like silhouette. It will be available in two variants: Long Range RWD and Long Range AWD.

Inside, it features a dual-tone black and white cabin with a minimalist design, a 15.4-inch central touchscreen and tech highlights such as wireless charging, USB-C ports, voice commands, internet connectivity and app-based vehicle access.