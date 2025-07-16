'Highly Taxed EV, Made In China': Priyanka Chaturvedi Slams Tesla Launch

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a jibe at the Maharashtra government on the launch of the Tesla showroom in Mumbai.

In a post on X, the Sena UBT faction leader questioned the presence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the launch event of the showroom.

"And for Maharashtra CM to inaugurate a car showroom/dealer store makes it more cringe. What are we celebrating? Entry of a glorified, highly taxed EV vehicle that is made in China? How is it contributing to India's innovation industry? The white man complex is real," Sena MP wrote on X.

And for Maharashtra CM to inaugurate a car showroom/dealer store makes it more cringe. What are we celebrating? Entry of a glorified highly taxed EV vehicle that is Made in China? How is it contributing to India's innovation industry?

In an earlier post, Ms Chaturvedi said that customers will pay more for a made-in-China car, and the government is claiming it as some "great breakthrough".

"India was aiming to bring the manufacturing of Tesla cars to the country for the domestic market; however, we have been made to believe we should be happy with a first showroom with made-in-China imported cars. Whatever duty is levied, truth is customer pays more for a made in China car and leaders in power make it sound like some great breakthrough," the post read.

Earlier on July 15, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray claimed that if the Centre had not debated on customs duties, the Tesla showroom in Mumbai would have opened in 2021.

Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "It's a good thing that an electric car showroom is being opened. If the central government had not debated the customs duty, then the showroom would have opened in 2021 only."He added that it is due to the policy for electric vehicles (EVs) made by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2021 that the EV companies are coming to Maharashtra."The EV policy that we made gives EVs major support in Maharashtra, and due to this, many companies are coming here," Aaditya Thackeray said.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 'Tesla Experience Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and welcomed Tesla's arrival to India.

The Chief Minister said, "I welcome Tesla here in Mumbai. Tesla has opened an experience centre here, and it is a statement that Tesla has arrived, and it's a statement they Tesla has arrived in the right city and right state."

"It is a matter of great joy for us that Tesla has launched its first experience in India in Mumbai. Tesla is establishing a logistics and servicing system here. Four big charging stations are also being established by them. I am happy that Tesla chose Maharashtra as the state has become a leader in electric mobility. Tesla is launching its Model Y in India. Maharashtra has the most dynamic electric mobility policy. I believe Maharashtra will be a preferred destination when they decide to do manufacturing in India," he added.

