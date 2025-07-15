Tesla Model Y Launched In India: Check Price, Range, Features, And More

Tesla Model Y has been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes along with the introduction of the brand's first showroom in India at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Along with this, the brand has initiated the booking process for its latest model in the country, while also announcing the installation of superchargers. Specifically, the brand claims it will initially install superchargers in Mumbai and Delhi.

The manufacturer has launched the RWD (rear-wheel drive) and long-range RWD versions of the vehicle in India. The starting price for the RWD variant is Rs 59.89 lakh, whereas the long-range model is priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. This results in the on-road cost of the RWD version being Rs 61.07 lakh. On the other hand, the long-range variant's on-road price is Rs 69.15 lakh.

Additionally, the brand is providing numerous customization options and add-ons that may alter the on-road prices. For example, customers wishing to add FSD (full-self driving) will need to pay an extra Rs 6 lakh. Moreover, the base variant will include an "Administration and Service Fee" of Rs 50,000, which incorporates 18 percent GST.

The Tesla Model Y's rear-wheel drive version offers the choice of both a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh battery pack in India. The RWD variant is equipped with a single electric motor that generates approximately 295 hp. Furthermore, the 60 kWh battery claims to provide a WLTP range of 500 km on a single charge, while the long-range version asserts a range of 622 km.

In India, the Tesla Model Y will be available in seven exterior colors and two interior trim options. Additionally, the vehicle will feature a 15.4-inch infotainment display (front), an 8-inch rear screen, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone automatic climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, and a power rear liftgate.