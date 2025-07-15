Explainer: Why Is Tesla Model Y Expensive In India Than Other International Markets

Tesla has entered the Indian market with its first showroom opening in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Representing the brand in the country will be the Model Y, which will be sold at a starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh for the entry-level RWD variant, while the long-range variant will come priced at Rs 67.89 lakh. Meanwhile, the on-road prices of the vehicle are Rs 61.07 lakh and Rs 69.15 lakh, respectively.

The Model Y is priced at $46,630 (approximately Rs 40.01 lakh) in the U.S., 263,500 yuan (about Rs 31.57 lakh) in China, and 45,970 euros (roughly Rs 46.09 lakh) in Germany. Consequently, the Indian version is one of the most expensive, mainly due to import duties and shipping costs. Since the model is being sold as completely built units (CBUs) in the country. Hence, the inflation for consumers in India.

Tesla is entering the Indian market with Model Y as its prime model at a time when it faces slowing sales in Europe and China. According to reports, the company has already shipped its first batch of Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs from its China plant to India. The brand has also announced that it will install superchargers in India before deliveries begin. Initially, it will be focused on Delhi and Mumbai.

The Tesla Model Y rear-wheel drive variant in India offers the choice of two battery packs: a 60 kWh and a larger 75 kWh version. This RWD model is equipped with a single electric motor that generates 295 hp. The 60 kWh battery is said to provide a WLTP range of 500 km on a full charge, while the long-range version claims a distance of 622 km.

In India, the Tesla Model Y will be available in 7 different exterior colors and 2 interior trim options. Additionally, the vehicle features a 15.4-inch infotainment screen at the front, an 8-inch display for rear passengers, power-adjustable front seats and steering column, dual-zone climate control, 19-inch crossflow wheels, a fixed glass roof, and a powered tailgate.