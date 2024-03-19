''Science Meets Reality'': Stray Dog Encounters A Robot Dog At IIT Kanpur, Video Goes Viral

The video left internet users amused who posted an array of comments.

From performing simple duties to advanced tasks, robots have entered practically every industry and are changing the world we live in. In the past decade, robotic technology has improved dramatically. Recently, a video showcased what happened when technology and reality crossed paths. The delightful video, taken at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur captured a stray dog's reaction to encountering a robotic dog.

In the video, a curious dog is seen running around the robot dog, intrigued by its design and build. The real dog, though a little apprehensive, tries to playfully engage with the robotic dog as the latter tries to reciprocate its moves. Meanwhile, other dogs are also seen trying to figure out the presence of a new dog in their territory, as they circle the duo.

As per the text inserted in the video, the robotic dog has been created by Muks Robotics. ''Funny incident happens with robot dog vs real dog,'' the video was captioned on Instagram by Dr Mukesh Bangar, Founder and CEO of Muks Robotics.

The clip was captured during IIT Kanpur's four-day tech fest 'Techkriti'. This was the 30th edition of the annual technical and entrepreneurial fest and took place from March 14 to March 17. According to a press release, the theme for this year's fest was 'The Cosmic Nexus'. The festival featured competitive events spanning various domains, including Robogames, Take Off, Software Corner, Mandakini, Model United Nations, Fintech, ECDC, Design, and Technovation.

The video left internet users amused who posted an array of comments. While many were thrilled to see the amazing amalgamation of technology and reality, others hailed India's advancements in robotics.

One user joked, ''He'll go back and tell his friends but they won't believe his story!''

Another commented, ''Science meets reality.''

A third said, ''Even the dogs are getting replaced in future.'' A fourth added, ''Tragic, AI is taking dog's jobs too.''

A fifth said, ''He is like, that's a Terminator dog. Judgement day is coming.''