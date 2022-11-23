Watch: Mumbai Zoo Welcomes 3 Baby Penguins

The penguin triplets have become a major centre of attraction for visitors this year.

With winter approaching and year-end celebrations drawing closer, the Byculla Zoo in Mumbai is seeing a significant uptick in footfall. And, what is drawing visitors, by the droves, to the zoo this holiday season are three newborn penguins.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, biologist and the Public Relations Officer of Byculla Zoo, Dr Abhishek Satam, informed that the zoo had welcomed three newborns recently.

#WATCH | Mumbai's Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan Zoo has become the centre of attraction after the birth of three Penguins (22.11) pic.twitter.com/mg7boF7u16 — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

"Recently, a penguin gave birth to two male and one female chicks. The newborns have been named Alexa , Flash and Bingo. People are very excited to see them", Mr Satam said.

On the rising count of visitors to the zoo this festive season, Mr Satam said, "In October, around Diwali, close to 31,000 visitors to the zoo were recorded in a single day. It was the highest ever single-day count of visitors at Byculla zoo. The steady stream of visitors to the zoo this festive season has brought good revenue to the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation)."

Mr Satam said the little ones are being monitored round the clock as they have become a major centre of attraction for visitors this year.

"We are taking care of all the requirements to ensure the safe-keeping of the penguins, especially the newborns. They are given food three times a day and regular filtration of air and water are also being taken care of," Mr Satam said.

Also known as the Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan Zoo and locally as the Mumbai Zoo, the zoological garden recently crossed a major milestone as it completed 160 years of its existence, the PRO further informed.

He further said that the zoological garden has 6,000 trees while several historical structures and monuments on its premises are also a major draw for visitors.

"On November 19, we completed 160 years of Veermata Jijabai Bhosle Udyan Zoo. On the occasion of our 160th anniversary, an online ticketing system was introduced for visitors. They can now book tickets online as well as at the park," Mr Satam said.