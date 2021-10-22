Watch: Mumbai Woman Slips Trying To Board Moving Train, Saved By Cop

The incident took place at the Sandhurst Road railway station in Mumbai. (File)

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable on Thursday saved the life of a 50-year-old woman after she slipped while boarding a moving train at a railway station in Mumbai.

In a video tweeted by the RPF, the woman was seen trying to board the train after it had started moving. Quick-thinking constable Sapna Golkar, who was standing near the platform benches, rushed to her rescue and pulled her out to safety on the platform, showed the CCTV footage.

Had Constable Golkar not acted on time, the woman would have slipped and fallen into the gap between the platform and the train.

The Railway Protection Force lauded the constable for her "courageous act".

"#RPF CT Sapna Golkar shines today with her courageous act. She saved a lady who slipped while boarding a running train at Sandherst Station, Mumbai (sic)," the force said in a tweet.

In a similar incident reported earlier this year, a police constable had saved a man from falling into the platform gap at Dahisar Railway Station on the Western line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway network.