Watch: Allu Arjun's Pushpa Inspires Ganapati Pandal In Mumbai

The video of the pandal was shared on Allu Arjun's fan page on Twitter.

While the audience has been eagerly waiting for Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2', the fever of its Pushparaj doesn't seem to settle down yet. Being a hub of Ganesh Utsav, the state of Maharashtra is celebrating its biggest festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, where everyone is in full swing to enjoy and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha with a touch of entertainment.

The kind of rage that 'Pushpa: The Rise' has created among the masses is on a different level and is constantly rising in anticipation of its second part.

A video of one of the Ganesh Pandals in Mumbai using a Pushpa theme has gone viral on social media.

One of the biggest ganesh pandal in Maharashtra

Used #Pushpa setup

Among the 12 pandals, one of them was decorated with a Pushpa theme. And an interesting entry of Bappa in a Pushpa style could be seen in a video.

Themed over the topic of Dahi Handi, the skit consists of an act that introduces different characters of the film who talks about Dahi Handi in their ways and it ends up with Pushpa Raj entering in his swag from the above and then the curtain opens for the devotees to see the Ganesh Idol. So in this way, they have created the theme around making it a 'Maharastracha Pushpa'.

Recently, Allu Arjun's look from 'Pushpa: The Rise' inspired Lord Ganesha statues went viral, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film.

'Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film, which also starred Rashmika Mandanna, emerged out as a blockbuster. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline.