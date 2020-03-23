Video Of Dolphins Off Mumbai Coast Is Viral Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

On Sunday actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of dolphins on Twitter, saying "it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore..."

Video Of Dolphins Off Mumbai Coast Is Viral Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Videos of dolphins, apparently swimming near Mumbai seashore, have gone viral on social media.

Mumbai:

Videos of dolphins, apparently swimming near Mumbai seashore, have gone viral on social media, with some attributing the phenomenon to lack of fishing activity recently owing to the coronavirus situation.

Actress Juhi Chawla posted a video of dolphins on Twitter, saying "it seems dolphins were sighted just off the shore..."

Another viral video, apparently shot from the NCPA Apartments along the Arabia Seashore in south Mumbai, featured a pod of dolphins along the coast.

"These dolphins, known as Indian Ocean Humpback dolphins are very much part of Mumbai coastal line and have been spotted frequently in the last few years," said Shaunak Modi.

Shaunak Modi, co-founder of Coastal Conservation Foundation, an NGO documenting marine life of Mumbai.

As per another theory being floated, the state coastline has not seen any major fishing activity in last some days due to growing concerns towards Covid-19, and also the movement of large ships at ports like JNPT is limited, which may have led dolphins to make an appearance along Mumbai coast.

Comments
CoronavirusDolphinsCoronavirus lockdown

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter