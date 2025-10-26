Male Humpback Dolphins Wear Sea Sponges As Wigs To "Impress The Ladies," Say Researchers

Male humpback dolphins off the northern coast of Western Australia have been spotted with sea sponges on their heads, with researchers claiming that this unusual behaviour is a mating tactic used to impress female dolphins.

This strange behaviour was observed by a team of researchers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), led by senior research scientist Holly Raudino. The team noticed that male humpback dolphins were carrying sea sponges on their rostrum or snout.

"Despite looking like barristers, these Australian humpback dolphins aren't getting ready for court, their sea sponge wigs are worn to impress the ladies!" said DBCA in an Instagram post.

Also Read | Scientists Monitor Air Quality Of Europe From 36,000km Above Earth, Share First Images

"They are (the sponges) different shapes and sizes, different colours, but it all seems to be in this one particular area," Dr Raudino said as quoted by ABC News.

The report mentioned that the phenomenon has only been observed in a specific area off the coast of Western Australia, particularly in the Pilbara and Kimberley regions, including the Exmouth Gulf and Dampier, and not in other parts of the world where humpback dolphins are found.

Also Read | Harvard Scientist Reacts To New Observations Of Comet 3I/ATLAS, Fuels Alien Speculation

Liam Ridgley, who is an operator of sea life cruises at Monkey Mia in Shark Bay, said the Bottlenose dolphins in Shark Bay have also been observed using sea sponges, but for a different purpose. In their case, the sponges are used as a tool to flush out fish from the coral. This behaviour is predominantly practised by female dolphins, who pass it on to their calves.

"They're carrying a sea sponge on their rostrum or snout, and they're digging around in the seabed using it as a bit of a glove to stop their face getting cut up on the rocks and coral and stuff on the seabed," Ridgley said.

Humpback dolphins are listed as vulnerable under the National Environmental Protection Act, with less than 10,000 mature adults estimated worldwide. The study of their behaviour and conservation becomes crucial for the protection of the species.