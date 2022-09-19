Video: Mumbai Teen Cuts Cakes With Sword, Faces Police Case

Further investigations are underway.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act against a 17-year-old youth for cutting cakes with a sword, said the police on Monday.

As per reports, the young man was celebrating his birthday with his friends on Friday night.

A video of the incident has gone viral where the young man is seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword.

Mumbai's MHB Police have registered a case against a 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. A video went viral on social media where he was seen cutting 21 cakes with a sword. The video is from Borivali area: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/jW5p9MxgEG — AH Siddiqui (@anwar0262) September 19, 2022

"The video is from the Borivali area of Mumbai. A case has been registered against the 17-year-old youth under the Arms Act," said Mumbai Police.

The accused has been on the run while the search for the youth is still on.

Further investigations are underway.

