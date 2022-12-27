Video: Crowds Outside Salman Khan Home Lathi-Charged On Actor's Birthday

A huge crowd gathers outside Salman Khan's Mumbai home on his birthday

The Mumbai Police had to intervene to disperse massive crowds that had gathered in front of actor Salman Khan's home on his 57th birthday.

Hundreds had gathered outside his Bandra home, waiting for Salman Khan to come out and take their greetings.

The swelling crowds eventually blocked traffic and the area became chaotic, the police said.

When Salman Khan came out to his balcony to wave at his fans, the crowds did not let traffic move, after which the police had to lathi-charge them. The crowds soon dispersed after that, the police said.

On the balcony, Salman Khan was accompanied by his father, screenwriter Salim Khan, who also waved at the public.

"Thank you all," Salman Khan posted on Instagram.

Salman Khan rang in his birthday with family and friends on Monday night at a party hosted by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The couple had organised a combined celebration for their daughter Ayat Sharma, who turned three, and the Bollywood star.