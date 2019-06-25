Vegetable Vendor Allegedly Stabs Man Several Times For Rs 10

Vegetable vendor allegedly stabs man in Mumbai

A vegetable vendor on Monday allegedly stabbed a man several times in Dadar area of Mumbai over a dispute related to a payment of Rs 10.

Mohammed Hanif, had gone to purchase vegetable in a market in Dadar area of the city around 11 pm, the police said.

The dispute between the man and the vegetable vendor over a petty payment of Rs 10 escalated to such a level that the latter stabbed the man several times on his neck and hands with his knife before fleeing the spot, the police said.

"As soon as we were informed about the incident, we reached the spot and took the man to a nearby hospital where he was brought dead," senior police official Sunil Gawker said.

A case of murder has been filed against the vegetable vendor at the Shivaji Nagar police station and the matter is being investigated.