Unclaimed Bag Triggers Bomb Scare At Mumbai Railway Station

After a thorough check by the BDDS and dog squad, nothing suspicious was found in the bag.

An unidentified bag triggered a bomb scare among the commuters at the Vasai Road Railway Station on Sunday evening.

According to the Western Railway, "There was a stir at Vasai station after an unclaimed bag was found lying in the ladies' coach of a local train."

Subsequently, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad arrived at the spot.

Panic gripped the passengers of the train and other commuters for over 45 minutes.

As per a railway officer, the bag belonged to a passenger and was found lying unclaimed because the passenger left it in the ladies' coach.

