Kochi-Delhi IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Nagpur After Bomb Threat

An IndiGo flight, en route to Delhi from Kochi, made an emergency landing in Nagpur after a bomb scare. The Kochi-Delhi IndiGo flight had estimated 157 passengers on board.

IndiGo reportedly received an email, claiming a bomb has been placed inside the flight. Keeping passenger safety in mind, the plane was diverted to Nagpur for an emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

Bomb detection and disposal squad was informed immediately.

According to the informated on Flight Radar, the flight was scheduled to depart at 9:20 am but was delayed by 11 minutes and took-off from Kochi airport at 9:31 am.

In another case, an Air India flight from San Francisco to Mumbai via Kolkata suffered a technical snag early Tuesday morning. The passengers were asked to deboard the plane during a scheduled halt at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. The flight faced a technical problem in the left engine, delaying take-off from Kolkata to Mumbai, reported the news agency PTI.

Air India flight AI180 departed from the San Francisco Airport as per the schedule. However, upon its arrival at the Kolkata airport at 12:45 am, it faced a technical glitch in the left engine.