Uddhav Thackeray Lays Foundation Stone Of Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor In Mumbai

The total length of the Sewri-Worli corridor is about 4.5 km.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday laid the foundation stone of Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor (SWEC) and inaugurated one arm of the flyover at Kalanagar Junction and various other developmental works.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is implementing the 6-lane Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project (MTHL) having a 22 km length. The total length of the Sewri-Worli connector is about 4.5 km and will cater to 4 lane traffic coming from MTHL Project, according to an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Administrative approval for the project cost amounting to Rs 1,276 crore has been accorded in 147th meeting of MMRDA Authority.

The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) and the Maharashtra state Environment Impact Assessment Authority(SEIAA) have accorded approval to the project in their 145th meeting of the MCZMA held on July 7, 2020 and 205th meeting held on September 8, 2020 respectively.

"Mumbai is growing day by day, hence we need to look at tech-enabled, systematic and sustainable development for the city," Thackeray said after laying the foundation stone of SWEC.

In view to decongest the Kalanagar junction, the construction of flyover is proposed by the MMRDA and awarded the work contract on February 2, 2017, the release said.

"In this project, 2 Lane flyover from Worli Bandra Sea Link towards Bandra Kurla Complex of about 715 meter long (B-arm) and 2 Lane flyover from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Worli Sea Link of about 604 meter (C-arm) is proposed. Also 2 Lane free left arm flyover having length of about 310 meter. is proposed from Dharavi to Worli Sea Link (D-arm)," it said.

Today, arm C (from BKC to Bandra Worli Sea link side ) was inaugurated by Thackeray.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a cycle track as part of the project of the refurbishment of footpaths and road junctions in the G block of BKC.

"This a pilot project and bifurcated in to 2 phases. The accepted tendered cost for phase-1 is Rs 18.11 crores and for phase-2 it is Rs 14.12 crores. The project includes improving 8 Junctions and in-between streets at G-Block of BKC to have enhanced facilities like a protected cycle track, clutter-free pedestrian realm. Of the total scope, 4 junctions and streets between them are planned to be completed by April 2021," the release said.

He also inaugurated smart parking at BKC. "Driver can park their vehicle in these Parking Slots with minimum human intervention. Owner of the vehicle can book their parking space minimum 3 Hours before parking of the vehicle through mobile app and also Website in the nears Parking Slot in the Bandra-Kurla Complex," the CMO release said.

In the Parking Slot, minimum three electrical bikes would be available for the movement of vehicle owners for moving in the surrounding area of about 3 km from parking slots after parking of the vehicle.