Udan Scheme Adding To Capacity Woes Of Mumbai Airport: Official

The single-runway-operated Mumbai s Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport currently handles 970 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per day.
"Udan has reduced the capacity of airports as (small) aircraft occupies more runway time. So if you see, the capacity of the airports goes down," Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) chief executive officer Rajeev Jain said in Mumbai during media interaction.
Mr Jain said whatever slots were at the Mumbai airport have been given to the two operators, Air Deccan and TruJet, adding "(even) that is causing great problem."
It may be mentioned that the civil aviation ministry had sought 20 slots for the first phase of the Udan scheme at Mumbai airport but only eight were given due to the capacity constraints.
According to Mr Jain, an aircraft operating an Udan flight takes one-and-half times more time on the runway than what it takes for a regular flight.