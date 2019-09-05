Two On-Day Mumbai Civic Staffers Fall In Rainwater, Die

Both the employees were put on duty in heavy downpour.

Two on-duty BMC staffers died on Wednesday after falling in rainwater during heavy downpour at Goregaon in western suburbs, an official said.

The incident took place at Siddharth Nagar in the evening, the official said.

The deceased, identified as Vijayendra Sardar Bagdi (36) and Jagdish Parmar (54), were employees of P/S Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he said.

Both the employees, who apparently drowned, were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared dead, he said.

Bagdi and Parmar were put on duty in heavy downpour, he said, adding further inquiry in the incident was underway.

