Two Coaches Of Empty Mumbai Local Train Derail; Services Hit

Two coaches of an empty local train derailed while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central, affecting operations on the Western Railway on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm, said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway.

The derailment has severely affected the suburban services as the slow track towards Dadar is blocked, he said.

"The slow track towards Dadar between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is blocked. However, trains are being diverted to the fast line between these two stations to ensure continued operations," the official said.

He said efforts are underway to rerail the coaches and restore services.

