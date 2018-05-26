Three Drown In Sea Off Alibaug Coast In Maharashtra, 2 Recovered

The incident occurred yesterday night when a group of 10 persons, hailing from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, were in Alibaug for a picnic.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 26, 2018 22:20 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Three Drown In Sea Off Alibaug Coast In Maharashtra, 2 Recovered

Bodies of two of the three persons had been recovered while a search for the third was underway

Mumbai:  Three persons drowned while swimming in the sea off the coast of Alibaug in Raigad district, about 112 kilometres from Mumbai, police said today.

The official said that the bodies of two of the three persons had been recovered while a search for the third was currently underway.

The incident occurred yesterday night when a group of 10 persons, hailing from Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai, were in Alibaug for a picnic, the official informed.

"The bodies of Fahad Siddiqui, 20, and Ashish Mishra, 21, were found near Revdanda shore in the morning today.

Comments
Chaitanya Sule, 20, is still missing," he said.

The bodies of Siddiqui and Mishra were handed over to their families after post mortem, the official said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AlibaugAlibaug drowningdrowning

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Train StatusIPL 2018Live cricket ScoreBengali NewsPNR StatusHyundai CretaHyundai Creta Review

................................ Advertisement ................................